200 MFLS Tier 3 participants to undergo training abroad from Feb

KUALA LUMPUR: About 200 participants of the Malaysia Future Leaders School Tier 3 (MFLS Tier 3) programme will undergo leadership training abroad starting in February.

The process of selecting the participants taking place at the Nationhood Academy, here yesterday received the attention of Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said that based on his observations, the candidates were seen to have high credibility and leadership qualities and knowledge of current issues.

“I am quite impressed with their general knowledge including when I asked questions about the Malaysian diplomatic relations,” he said when met by reporters.

The selection process runs until Wednesday nationwide.

The candidates comprised those who were shortlisted from approximately 27,000 MFLS Tier 2 participants previously.

The minister said participants in the MFLS Tier 3 programme will also get exposure to leadership insights from leaders such as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Cabinet ministers and corporate leaders.

Syed Saddiq also said that they will be sent to undergo MFLS programmes in Asean and Japan as well as several other countries to be determined later.

“The end goal is that we want to make sure they become the future leaders of the nation,” he said.

MFLS is a programme to replace the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) and the National Civics Bureau (Biro Tata Negara), which was holistically designed by combining high impact internal and external activities.

MFLS Tier 1 included a school-level screening to select participants who were eligible for Tier 2 to attend a 10-day MFLS programmes at selected training centres.

Tier 3 MFLS will witness the implementation of a youth internationalisation concept which will take place for two months. — Bernama