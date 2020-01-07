AirAsia offers special late night flights at fixed low fares between Peninsular M’sia, S’wak for Lunar New Year

KUCHING: AirAsia is offering special late night flights at fixed low fares between Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak from Jan 21 to Jan 31, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

This was announced by Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook at AirAsia headquarters in Sepang this morning.

The flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sibu, Bintulu and Miri are priced at RM149, while the flights from Johor Bahru to Sibu are priced at RM149.

As for Sabah, there will also be special night flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sandakan and Tawau at RM199.

The rates quoted are one-way all-in-fares.

There are a total of 12,960 seats for this special flights.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat said that this is all about Shared Prosperity as AirAsia has championed the commitment in line with the government’s vision since the very beginning.

He added that as the people’s airline, they truly value the feedback from guests to have fixed low fares to and from East Malaysia for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

“We are pleased to announce the additional late night flights with 12,960 seats at fixed low fares to selected cities in East Malaysia for the upcoming festive celebration, in addition to the 65,826 additional seats to popular routes across Malaysia and Singapore.

“Whether it is a family reunion or a quick gateway, we hope these additional flights will help everyone to have a memorable celebration. Happy Chinese New Year to all our guests!” he said.

Few days ago, Loke announced that Sabahans living in Kuala Lumpur would enjoy a fixed rate for AirAsia fares Kuala Lumpur-Sandakan and Kuala Lumpur-Tawau in conjunction with the forthcoming CNY.

He was quoted as saying that his ministry is working together with AirAsia to offer fixed rate fares before CNY, and these air tickets could be purchased online starting Jan 7.

When asked whether Sarawakians would be able to enjoy similar special rates, he said details were to be announced on Jan 7 too.

In addition to the late night flights at fixed low fares to six routes to East Malaysia, AirAsia also adds extra flights to 20 popular routes across Malaysia and to Singapore such as from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, Penang, Sibu, Tawau and Singapore, from Alor Setar to Johor Bahru, from Kota Kinabalu to Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang and Tawau, from Ipoh to Johor Bahru and Singapore, from Johor Bahru to Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Tawau, from Kuching to Kuala Lumpur, Sibu and Singapore, as well as from Penang to Singapore.

Guests traveling during the Chinese New Year period are advised to arrive at the airport earlier to avoid congestion, and to use AirAsia’s web check-in and mobile check-in services for maximum convenience. Web and mobile check-in services are available from 14 days before to 1 hour before the scheduled time of departure.

