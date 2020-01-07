Another win for Customs in war against contraband

KUCHING: The Customs Department continued its recent blitz against contraband in the state, seizing nearly one million sticks of smuggled cigarettes during a raid on Sunday.

The department, in a press statement yesterday, said the operation was carried out at an unnumbered shoplot at Jalan Penrissen which was being used to store the illicit cigarettes.

“The raiding party seized 980,400 sticks of cigarettes worth RM88,236. The unpaid duties on the contraband amounted to RM655,887.60,” said the statement. No arrests were made during the operation.

The smuggled items are believed to be meant for local distribution, added the statement. The case has been classified under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

The department, meanwhile, said information pertaining to smuggling activities can be channelled via its toll-free line 1-800-88-8855, http://aduan.customs.gov.my, or to the nearest Customs office.