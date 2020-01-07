Boost party membership to enable change in govt, PSB members told

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) members have been urged to ramp up efforts in recruiting new members, as part of the party’s efforts to form the next Sarawak government.

PSB Youth chief Dr Johnichal Rayong said the party is now striving to penetrate all communities in Sarawak to inform the people that PSB intends to make an impact in the next state election.

“Change is our tagline. We must change. If we do not change now, we’d never change,” Rayong, who is Engkilili assemblyman, told guests during a Chinese New Year dinner organised by the party’s southern region branches, at KTS Garden here on Sunday.

“The people have all this while been led to believe that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is a ‘new’ government, but they are actually still the old and same DNA of the former Barisan Nasional government,” he added.

Rayong said PSB has a good blend of experienced and professional individuals who are ready to contest the election and serve in the new state government.

Meanwhile, PSB secretary-general George Lo, who also spoke, said the GPS’ decision to ‘isolate’ the party made PSB a truly independent local-based entity, thus giving them the edge in facing the next state polls.

He said Pakatan Harapan parties are facing internal issues and have failed to fulfil their election promises, while GPS has failed to look after the interests of its people – the rural folk in particular.

Lo also questioned the government’s pursuit of digital economy when pockets of communities in Sarawak are still not able to enjoy basic necessities such as electricity, water, roads and proper healthcare.