Bureau appeals for service of scavenger workers to be continued

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau is appealing for the service of scavenger workers at BDC Recycling Centre to be continued.

The bureau’s chief Wilfred Yap said this is to enable them to continue earning a livelihood to support their families.

Yap made the appeal after learning that their service would be terminated by Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

“The scavenger workers had informed that they have been working at the BDC Recycling Centre for the last seven years when they were first given permission by MBKS to separate discarded clothing and other items by the public for recycling purposes,” said Yap.

The workers informed that MBKS did not pay them a daily or monthly salary and their only source of income was the sale of recyclable clothes and items.

“The scavenger workers also informed that they have always followed and obeyed the instruction and directives by officers of the council to clean and maintain the BDC Recycling Centre,” said Yap in a statement.

He said the predicament currently faced by the scavenger workers had been forwarded to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing and the Chief Minister’s Office.

Yap hopes that MBKS would evaluate, prioritise and enhance their policies on assisting the poor by empowering them to improve their access to livelihoods or employment opportunities.

He said SUPP Public Complaints Bureau was always ready to highlight and try to resolve issues of public interest affecting the community through the relevant authorities.

