Chong appoints lawyer as special assistant

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has appointed lawyer Michael Kong Feng Nian as his special assistant.

Chong said that Michael, 34, will help to serve his constituents in Stampin parliamentary area and Kota Sentosa constituency better.

“With his legal background and passion to help the people, I believe that Michael will be an asset not only to DAP (Democratic Action Party) but also the people of Kuching and particularly, Stampin. I am confident that with his appointment we will further enhance our service to the public,” Chong told a press conference at DAP headquarters here yesterday.

Michael is the third addition to Chong’s current roster of special assistants, which include Abdul Aziz Isa and Sim Kiat Leng.

When probed about whether Michael would be a potential candidate for future elections in Sarawak, Chong said that he would not rule out any possibilities but it was still too premature to say.

“For now, he is my special assistant,” Chong said.

He added that those in his area who require Michael’s assistance can contact him at 013-819 9191.

Meanwhile, Michael said he hoped to serve and improve the livelihood the people.

“I appreciate Chong’s faith in appointing me as his special assistant, so I hope that with my legal exposure I can bring more service to the service centres aside from my work as a special assistant,” Michael said.