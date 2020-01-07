CM pops up at popular eatery, croons to applause

KUCHING: Customers at popular restaurant Kopi O Korner in Satok here were caught by surprise Sunday night by the unexpected appearance of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Dressed in a golden batik shirt, the Satok assemblyman chatted freely with those around him over a meal of beef noodles, ‘udang rebus’ and a glass of Tongkat Ali.

The chief minister spent the next two hours at the eatery as part of a video recording session, which saw him serenade patrons with his favourite tunes ‘Kasih Sayang’ and ‘Hati ke Hati’, both of which were met with thunderous applause.

Accompanying Abang Johari were Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department Abdullah Saidol, Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Abu Bakar Marzuki and State Economic Planning Unit Director Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.

During the recording session, Abdullah took the opportunity to ask the chief minister what were the precious moments he had sacrificed throughout his four-decade political career.

To this, Abang Johari replied that he has had to sacrifice time with his family and that he was not able to watch his children grow up.

“Without realising, they have now grown up and today, I have grandchildren,” he said.

He also recalled the advice given to him by his father, the late Tun Abang Openg Abang Sapiee, on the importance of emphasising education.

Abang Openg was the Sarawak’s first governor, holding the post from 1963 to 1969.

Abang Johari, who was appointed as chief minister on Jan 13, 2017, will soon mark his third year in leading the Sarawak government.