Grab tax exemption offer, PTPTN urges employers

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has so far received a total of RM383,285.91 from 15 employers who helped settle their workers’ PTPTN loan repayments.

Its chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan said 30 PTPTN borrowers benefited from this while their employers also got to enjoy tax exemption.

“Employers should take advantage of the incentive because it is not easy to get a tax exemption offer. The good news is these incentives will continue to be offered until 2021,” he said in the Ruang Bicara programme produced by the Bernama News Channel here last night.

The tax exemption incentive for employers who settled their employees’ PTPTN debts was introduced by the government in Budget 2019.

Wan Saiful urged more companies to take up the offer.

“We realised that some of the youngsters are incapable of paying (the debt) and we want to encourage employers who have profited in their businesses to share this burden (in terms of finding a solution).

“So it would be a good step if some of the profits could be used to help reduce the burden of these youngsters,” he said. – Bernama