KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a ‘yellow’ weather alert for several areas in Sarawak with heavy rain forecast beginning Friday (Jan 10).

The department, in a statement, said heavy rainfall is expected for three days from Friday over Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song) and Bintulu. – Bernama