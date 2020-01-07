Karim apologises for past mistakes

KIMANIS: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election Datuk Karim Bujang has apologised to voters there for any past mistakes he made previously as Bongawan state assemblyman.

Without giving any details, Karim said the mistakes he made were unintentional and he asked to be given a chance to represent the people in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency.

“I want to apologise if I made any unintentional mistakes. This by-election is very important because it can determine our future. We have to make the right decision,” he said in his campaign speech in Kampung Bandau, Membakut, here yesterday.

Karim, 67, was Bongawan state assemblyman from 1990 until 2013 and once held the post of assistant minister in the state.

The Bongawan state assembly seat is within the Kimanis parliamentary constituency. The other state assembly seat here is Membakut.

The Kimanis by-election is set to see a straight fight between the Warisan and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates.

Warisan is fielding Karim while BN is sending in Kimanis Umno division head Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, as candidate.

The Election Commission has set polling day on Jan 18 while early voting is on Jan 14.