Len Talif wants SFC to probe on video clip of giant dead python in Lingga

SRI AMAN: Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Resource Datu Len Talif Salleh wants Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) to probe into a video clip of a dead giant python allegedly found at Tanjung Lutong forest in Lingga yesterday.

Len Talif, who is also SFC chairman, said the corporation should investigate the case since pythons are classified as endangered species.

“This (dead python in the video) could have been the biggest python ever caught or sighted in Malaysia or, in the world. And if it is still alive we should take care of it.

“If it is dead we have to preserve it,” said Len Talif when asked to comment on the video clip today.

The python was allegedly killed by a group of land surveyors who were shocked to find the nine-metre-long python that was estimated to weight about a tonne when they were conducted land surveying works in the forest.

A friend of a surveyor who identified himself as Khairul, claimed that the “safety measures” had to be taken as the surveyors were worried that the python would threaten their lives.

“They found the python at the route that was used by them to the location where they were conducting survey works.

“Because of that, they were forced to kill the python because it was huge and they were worried that it would threaten their lives,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post’s sister paper Utusan Borneo today.

According to Khairul, the group of surveyors consisted of nine men who is working for a private company,

“They cannot be reached at this time because the area that they are in has no telecommunications coverage,”

Khairul said the python’s carcass had been buried in the forest.

Meanwhile, the video clip, which was uploaded on a Facebook page “Sri Aman Youtuber” had received overwhelming reactions from netizens.

Some of them said that it was justified for the python to be killed while others expressed concern that “one day it could harm or kill people”.