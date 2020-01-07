LoveBond Care Centre opens with early bird offer

KUCHING: Confinement services and post-natal care specialist LoveBond Care Centre is now open for registration with an early bird offer for the first 10 guests.

Mothers get to enjoy quality services offered by professional nurses and caregivers during the crucial 28 days after childbirth.

It is motherly instinct to give all energy, attention and love to the newborn, and this is the period for the new mother to recover from giving birth and rebuild her health. Proper care, relaxation and nutritious diet during this period are of utmost importance for both mother and child.

LoveBond Care Centre offers a special early bird discount of RM1,000 off its Premium package. Services include professional nursing care, baby care with daily observation notes, five nutritious meals prepared fresh daily, 24-hour security and CCTV monitoring, separate baby room and isolation room, daily housekeeping, weekly environment cleaning using UV-Ray Sterilisation, free flow of nutritious drinks and workshops and talks.

For meals, guests can choose their preferred items from a well-planned menu.

Under the package, guests can select either the Super Single Bed option or the Queen Bed option, each usually priced at RM7,999 and RM8,999.

In-room features include baby monitoring through smartphone app, 32-inch flat screen television, unlimited WiFi access and call button.

The centre has a maximum occupancy rate of 12 guests, with a capacity for 15 babies, in case there are mothers who have twins.

There is also a communal living room and kitchen for the use of the guests.

According to one of the directors Betty Kho, the focus of LoveBond Care Centre is to provide professional, quality and safe services to new mothers and their newborn babies.

“We have nurses and those with Early Childhood Education qualification working for us. They have the competency to look after our guests.

“We also hire a ‘confinement lady’ to cook the meals,” she said, adding also in the pipeline are nutrition talks by external professionals and a breastfeeding support group.

Kho and partner Jean Ting are both qualified board-registered nurses themselves, with diverse nursing work backgrounds.

For more information, contact 016-8901382 (Kho) or 019-8194190 (Ting), or email to [email protected]

LoveBond Care Centre is located at 1st Floor, Sublot 15, Cha Yi Goldland, Jalan Tun Jugah.