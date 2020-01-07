Malaysia Airlines offers Fú Fixed Fare Festival deals

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines is offering irresistible Fú Fixed Fare Festival deals on all economy class seats to 600 domestic destinations for travel between Jan 18 and Feb 3.

These festive deals give travellers and those going home to celebrate the festivity more options.

“Customers will be able to enjoy all-inclusive (one-way) domestic MHlite Economy fixed fares for departures from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Langkawi, Johor Bharu, Kota Bharu, Terengganu, Alor Setar and Kuantan at RM129. For the same price, customers will be able to purchase flights between Kota Kinabalu-Tawau, Kuching-Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu-Sandakan and Kuching-Miri,” added the press release by the airline yesterday.

Flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Bintulu, Sibu, Miri as well as Labuan are only RM169 and only RM180 to Sandakan and Tawau.

Malaysia Airlines MHlite Economy fares come with cabin baggage of up to 7kg as well as complimentary snack and beverages.

According to Malaysia Airlines Group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May ‘Fú’ which means good fortune and blessings is the theme for the airline’s Chinese New Year deals.

“In line with the theme, we are pleased to offer unbeatable deals for everyone to enjoy the festivities, therefore, we urge customers not to miss this opportunity and grab their seats as early as possible. For those who travel light, our MHlite Economy fares are the perfect option for a seamless travel experience with Malaysia Airlines,” said Lau.

Besides the ‘balik kampung’ crowd, Lau would also like to encourage travellers to take the long weekend to domestic destinations on offer, as part of Malaysia Airlines’ Fly Malaysia campaign in support of Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020).

Just go to www.malaysiaairlines.com or Malaysia Airlines app to grab Fú Fixed Fare Festival deals and experience Malaysian Hospitality.

These deals are also available at Malaysia Airlines appointed travel agents.