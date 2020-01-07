MASwings aircraft skidded off runway in Miri

MIRI: A twin-otter aircraft operated by MASwings skidded off the runway upon landing at Miri Airport around 4.30pm today.

All 14 passengers together with the pilot and his assistant however, were unhurt in the incident.

According to a source, the aircraft which had earlier departed Lawas, skidded off the runway after failing to completely stop and landed on the field.

“Airport rescue and fire fighting team arrived at the scene not long after the aircraft came to a stop.”

No one was hurt in the the incident and the weather was reported to be clear, the source added.

“The aircraft was removed from the scene before 9pm this evening.”