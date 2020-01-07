Odd job worker found dead in Batang Igan

SIBU: A 20-year-old odd job worker was found dead in a hut located next to a longhouse in Tanjung Penasu, Batang Igan, here, today.

The deceased, identified as Mohd Asrul Kalana from Rumah Chabu in Tanjung Penasu, was found by a longhouse resident at 5.25am.

A team of policemen went to the scene after they received an information from the longhouse chief on the discovery.

Police believed that the deceased has been dead more than three days, based on the stage of decomposition of the body.

The body was taken to Sibu Hospital mortuary.