Shopping malls encouraged to hold more events

MIRI: With the Lunar New Year around the corner, local shopping malls are encouraged to organise more events to attract tourists and visitors, to boost Miri’s economy.

“Regardless of any festivities, we anticipate tourists coming here to shop and enjoy the ambience with us. Surely, the Chinese New Year (CNY) is no different.

“Let the programmes run from now until the CNY and we hope the tourists would enjoy their visit here, to shop and to visit some of the best places in Miri,” said Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew in his message read by mayor Adam Yii at the ‘Special CNY Performance and Lucky Draw’ at Bintang Megamall on Sunday.

The special CNY show was jointly organised by Bintang Megamall, Little Bean Sprout Music Academy of Miri, Julie’s and Shun Shen Lee (SSL).

The event reached its climax when local artistes – Angeline Khoo and Miko Oh – made their appearance during a ‘Meet and Greet’ session to promote their new CNY album.

This was followed by a ‘Lucky Goodie Bag’ session, an educational effort by Bintang Megamall, Julie’s and SSL to raise awareness of diabetes.

Many members of the public each donated RM20 to win themselves a mysterious hamper worth more than RM50, and the proceeds were channelled to Diabetes Malaysia, Miri branch.

“We were glad that the artistes and fans had a good time at the show and for sure, more of similar events will be happening this month,” said Bintang Megamall event manager Allen Wong.