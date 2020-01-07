Xinyi launches 31MWp rooftop solar PV system project

KUCHING: One of the world’s largest solar glass manufacturer, Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd, via its subsidiaries Energy Smart (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Xinyi Solar (Malaysia) (Xinyi), has launched its large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Melaka yesterday.

The launching event was officiated by Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (MESTECC) Yeo Bee Yin, with Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia (SEDA) chief executive officer (CEO) Ir Dr Sanjayan Velautham, MESTECC (Energy Sector) deputy secretary Noor Afifah Abdul Razak, Energy Commission CEO Razib Dawood, Xinyi Malaysia managing director Datuk Liu Xiao Rong, Xinyi Energy Smart (Malaysia) finance director Datuk Sin Ket Hin and Solarvest Holdings Bhd (Solarvest) group CEO Davis Chong in attendance.

To date, the first and second phase of the project has successfully completed with installed capacity of 19MWp, the largest rooftop solar PV installed under the Net Energy Metering (NEM) programme in Malaysia thus far.

“We are delighted to see more take-up rate on the adoption of renewable energy under the NEM scheme from the private sector. There is huge untapped potential for rooftop solar PV applications given that we have millions of buildings in Malaysia,” Yeo said.

“With the implementation of the improvised NEM, incentives and tax exemptions such like the 10-year 70 per cent income tax exemption for solar leasing activities, we hope it will further scale up the renewable energy growth in the country, and ultimately reach the government’s aspiration to achieve renewable energy (RE) target of 20 per cent in the national power mix by 2025.”

Meanwhile, Liu said that they are pleased to have the support from the local government and authority bodies to officiate our environmental sustainability initiatives today.

“Malaysia is strategically an important market for Xinyi Group as we continue to grow our business here. It is our commitment to ensure we give back and create sustainable impact to the community where we operate in,” Liu said.

“We will be investing approximately RM60 million to install 31MWp rooftop solar PV system across our facilities in Jasin, Melaka.

“Through this project, it is estimated to reduce carbon discharge totalling 39,649 tonnes a year.

“We look forward to power up our operations with the environmentally friendly energy generated from this project. In addition to that, the project will provide us approximately RM15.9 million of savings on our annual electricity costs.”

Upon the completion of the project, the 31MWp rooftop solar plant will be one of the largest of its kind in Malaysia by December 2020. Solarvest is appointed as one of the installation partners for the project.

“We are pleased to be entrusted by Xinyi to be a part of this ground breaking large-scale rooftop project,” Chong said.

“It is a milestone project for Solarvest as we surpassed our internal record by completing a 7.7MWp solar PV system installation, which is phase two of the project, within 40 days, our shortest time frame by far.

“This further emphasises our efficiency in project management and commitment to delivering excellence to our clients.

“Based upon this success, we strive to continue to play an active role in assisting corporates such like Xinyi to realise their sustainability goals.”