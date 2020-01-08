CCTV suggested for swiftlet farms to deter theft

SIBU: Swiftlet farm operators along Jalan Oya here have been advised to install closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) as a measure to deter bird’s nest thieves.

This was among the suggestions put forward by Sibu CID chief DSP Hadian Keria, during a dialogue session with operators and members of Oya Community Association at the district police headquarters yesterday.

He said CCTV recordings can facilitate police in their investigation when such thefts occur.

Hadian also recommended that swiftlet farm operators hire security guards who have licence to carry firearms.

The dialogue session was organised by Sibu MP Oscar Ling, following a slew of robbery cases involving bird’s nests at Jalan Oya.

Ling, who described the session as “fruitful”, said he was happy with the concern showed by police on the matter, adding he had requested for police to carry out more patrols and roadblocks in the area.

“We also agreed to set up a joint action group through social media for information-sharing, and also as a platform to warn each other in the group about any suspicious events.

“I hope we can reduce crime in the area more effectively with our joint action,” said Ling.