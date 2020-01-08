Foul smell from chicken coops irks residents

KOTA KINABALU: Residents of Taman Hilltop are urging the relevant authority to take action against the owner of two chicken coops at Lorong Hilltop 2 for causing a foul smell in the vicinity.

One of the residents who contacted The Borneo Post said complaint had been made to DBKK last year, but there is no action taken on it.

“I was told that DBKK had already inspected the area in November and asked the owner to move their coops, but as of today the chicken coops are still standing strong with hundreds of chickens inside.

“The smell from the coops is so bad, we can’t even open our windows during day time,” said the complainant who wants to be identified as Chin.

If DBKK cannot do anything to help them, he is hoping the relevant authorities will come forward to take immediate actions.

The writer contacted another resident and she confirmed the complaint.

“It’s usually worse in the mornings until noon, and then it returns in the evening,” Kimberly Ng said.

She said that recently, “it was so bad, you couldn’t stay outside.”

Both Chin and Ng said the problem has been there for at least five months.