MACC reveals ‘shocking’ audio recordings of alleged conspiracy (Video)

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today played several sets of audio recordings of conversations involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and others which anti-graft chief Latheefa Koya described as leakage of information from the MACC.

At a special press conference here, she said the audio clips pertained to conversations also involving Najb’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, former MACC chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, a foreign dignitary and several other individuals.

“We have been given the recordings…pursuant to investigations, we can confirm their absolute authenticity.

“The contents are shocking; it’s a cover-up and subversion of justice….In the public interest, we’re making public the contents,” she said of the nine sets of audio clips of about 45-minute duration. – Bernama