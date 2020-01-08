Man claims trial to sexually assaulting girl

KOTA KINABALU: A 27-year-old man claimed trial to physical sexual assault on a girl at a stairwell of a park in Kota Belud last year.

Mohamad Rafizan Rushlan who was brought before Sessions Court judge Elsie Primus for his plea to be taken, denied the charge under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

For the charge, he faces a jail sentence of up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

He was alleged to have committed the offence against the seven-year-old girl by kissing and biting her back at the stairwell of Taman Tun Said, Kota Belud at 2.55pm on December 6, 2019.

The court fixed February 27 this year for pre-trial case management and ordered Mohamad Rafizan to be further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Mas Izzaty Lokman prosecuted while Mohamad Rafizan was not represented.