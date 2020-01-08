MEIS to use state land to run programme

MIRI: After a long wait, Miri Education Initiative Society (MEIS) has finally received the approval from the Land and Survey Department to use a piece of state land to run its English Literacy programme for children from low-income families.

When contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday, its founder councillor Leslie Lau revealed that they have received the approval letter from the department and they are now working with an architect to plan out the temporary structure to be built on the land.

“In the approval letter, we are told that only portable structures are permitted on the land. Thus, we are working with the professional before deciding what kind of concept we’d like to have for the structures. As for the cost, we can only know after the concept comes out,” Lau said.

MEIS recently distributed school bags and stationeries to the nine students who undergo the literacy programme in conjunction with the reopening of the school year.

“The students are the same batch when MEIS first started the programme. Seeing how they have changed from shy persons to confidently speak in a simple conversation and the positive progress they’ve shown, we feel so proud of them,” said Lau.

He also informed of the collaboration with partners – Pustaka Miri and My Art Studio – in providing a variety of learning methods for the students.

“Pustaka Miri has organised a few classes with the students using the book they brought along. Apart from learning from books, they also brought along the materials from their creative corner to give exposure to the students.

“My Art Studio provided working materials to the students to unleash their creativity whilst at the same time, educating them using these materials,” said Lau.

The MEIS team, he added, was more than happy for the children, and anticipated more collaboration with other bodies, for the sake of the children.