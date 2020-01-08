Mr DIY and Shopee join forces for CNY promotion

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s largest home improvement retailer Mr DIY and leading online shopping portal Shopee have joined forces to bring unbeatable discounts and promotions in connection with Chinese New Year until Jan 28.

Get rewarded throughout this Chinese New Year campaign and snap up RM6, RM10, and RM15 discount vouchers with every purchase of RM55, RM75, and RM100 in the same check-out cart respectively.

Until Jan 28, customers can enjoy 10 per cent discount on 288 products, such as Anakku baby wipes, Mr DIY four-way trailing sockets, Felton drain covers, Philips 18W energy-saving lightbulbs, Mr DIY medium-sized garbage bags, and Kleenso tea tree oil floor cleaners.

On Banner Day today (Jan 9), customers can earn Upsized Discount Vouchers of 14 per cent, 16 per cent, and 20 per cent with every purchase of RM55, RM75, and RM100 in the same check-out cart.

Also today, customers will be able to enjoy Limited Time Vouchers of 18 per cent discount with minimum purchase of RM75 from their purchases and earn Shopee coins worth RM10 with a minimum spend of RM60.

Additionally, Mr DIY is also giving away 150 units of its table-top calendar and angpow when customers spend RM50 and above.

The highlight of this campaign is DDAY, which falls on Monday (Jan 13), where customers can treat themselves to Upsized Discount Vouchers and Limited Time Vouchers that are similar to those of Banner Day, to receive more rebates and coins for their purchases.

Mr DIY marketing vice-president Andy Chin said the company is immensely proud to be collaborating with Shopee again, this time for the Chinese New Year campaign, which is now live on Mr DIY’s Official Page on Shopee.

“Apart from these promotions, there will be Shocking Sales throughout the entire campaign, featuring around 50 of Mr DIY’s most sought-after products! Mr DIY is dedicated to providing convenience to our customers. Hence, we will continue to serve our customers with good quality products at ‘Always Low Prices’,” he said.

For more information, visit www.mrdiy.com.my or Mr DIY’s official Shopee store https://shopee.com.my/mrdiy2u, or look for @mrdiy2u on Facebook or Instagram.