Najib says did not make police report over alleged forged signatures

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak told the High Court yesterday he did not make a police report over what he claimed were his forged signatures in the minutes of the SRC International Sdn Bhd shareholders’ meeting.

Najib, 67, however, said he did raise this matter with his lawyers.

He said this during cross-examination by ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram on whether he had lodged any police report on his claim that his signatures in the minutes were forged.

Sithambaram: Did you inform your lawyers that the documents (which Najib claimed bore his forged signatures) should not have existed?

Najib: We discussed that, yes.

Sithambaram: Since the documents do not exist, did you lodge a police report?

Najib: No, as the trial is ongoing.

Earlier, Najib claimed that the documents could have been forged as he was not shown any SRC International minutes of meeting to sign.

Asked when he had appointed an expert to examine the authenticity of his purported signatures on the documents, Najib said he could not remember the exact time.

At this stage, Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali interjected by asking Najib the same question (on the appointment of the expert): “Was this during the prosecution case?”

Najib replied: “Yes”.

Najib is making his defence on seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust, three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds. — Bernama