PR1MA to be national housing corporation — Zuraida

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is planning to mould Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) into a national housing corporation to ensure a centralised and standardised housing industry for easy monitoring and enforcement, among others.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin in brushing off the allegation that PR1MA would be dissolved soon said the government was looking at the way forward for the corporation where housing projects under the education and defence ministries, respectively as well as Felda’s new generation would be placed under PR1MA.

“The government hopes to move PR1MA in the like of Singapore’s Housing Development Board (HDB),” she told a media conference on PR1MA updates at her office here yesterday.

Meanwhile, she said the ministry had resolved some of the PR1MA problems, including its overhang and unsold units.

During the Home Ownership Campaign 2019 (HOC) held from March 1 to Dec 31, 2019, PR1MA had sold 9,306 units and garnered 19,170 bookings, she said.

PR1MA was established under the previous government via PR1MA Act 2012 to plan, develop, construct and maintain high-quality housing with lifestyle concepts for middle-income households in key urban centres and is open to all Malaysians with a monthly household income between RM2,500 to RM15,000.

When the Pakatan Harapan took over the federal government, it placed PR1MA under the Housing and Local Government Ministry. — Bernama