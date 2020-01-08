Sabah rights ‘surrendered’ by BN, returned by Warisan – Junz



KIMANIS: Warisan vice president Datuk Junz Wong (pic) has detailed how Sabah’s resources, specifically in the bird’s nest industry was surrendered by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, resulting in lost income and lost job opportunities affecting Kimanis folks and Sabahans.

“A kilo of Sabah’s processed bird’s nest can rake in between RM8,000 to RM12,000. Some up to RM15,000 a kilo for premium quality. But during BN’s time, local Sabah agropreneurs have to sell it to West Malaysia at between RM3,000 to RM4,000 a kilo for processing, before West Malaysian exporters export them at a premium price.

“Sabahans could not get the processing license as the power lies with the Federal Government during BN’s era. Sabahans were simply shortchanged,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Junz who is also the Sabah Agriculture and Food Industry Minister, said the situation is much different today as the current Sabah State Government led by Warisan had successfully returned such powers to the state.

“But the Sabah State Government today can issue processing and exporting licenses. Warisan has reclaimed this right. And this is not mere talk. There is evidence. Just late last year, Sabah’s first export license for processed bird’s nest was issued to a factory in Batu Sapi.

“As a result, jobs were created. Local agropreneurs or harvesters have also doubled or tripled their income because they can now directly process bird’s nest for export.”

Junz added Kimanis had been identified as a focal point for bird’s nest collection as per the Sabah Agriculture Blueprint 2020-2030 which was launched late last year.

“As the industry in Kimanis expands according to the Sabah Agriculture Blueprint, there will be more jobs and economic activities. In fact a lot of downstream factories have been set up in Sabah which have created a lot of jobs for locals. This will continue,” he said.

Junz said the Sabah State Government is also looking into the possibility of setting up the Sabah Bird’s Nest Board to safeguard the interests of those in the industry.

“We don’t want these hard-worked efforts to be undone by vested interests one day.

“So let’s not undo the progress made and let’s not repeat the mistake of letting BN surrender Sabah’s rights,” he quipped.