Six men arrested for breaking into kindergarten office

BINTULU: Six men including a 14-year-old teenager were arrested less than 24 hours after they broke into the office of a kindergarten here on Monday.

District police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said police also recovered several stolen items from the suspects.

He said acting on intelligence report, a police party led by Insp Nixon Malang immediately launched ‘Ops Pintu’ to locate the suspects.

They managed to arrest the suspects aged between 14 and 23 years old at a village in Sibiyu around 4.30pm.

Following their interrogation, the police also arrested three of their accomplices aged 22 to 34 at 5.15pm the same day.

Their arrest led the police to an empty house at Kampung Sibiyu where stolen items such as a desktop computer including a monitor, CPU, mouse, cable, three wall clocks and a table fan were recovered.

Zulkipli said three of the suspects had criminal records.

One of them was previously charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and was jailed for a year, and six months jail for causing hurt under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

Two others were sentenced to a month’s jail under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, and 45 days’ jail under Section 448 of the Penal Code for house trespassing, respectively.

Zulkipli said the six suspects have been remanded for seven days until Jan 14 to assist in the investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code for house-breaking, which carries a five years’ jail, which can be extended up to 14 years jail or a fine and whipping, on conviction.

He said the buyers and users of the stolen items could be arrested under Section 411 of the Penal Code, and could be sentenced to a five years’ jail, a fine or both, upon conviction.

A kindergarten teacher reported to the police at 9.14am that the premises was broken into when she arrived there at 6.30am.

Among the items stolen were a printer, a desktop computer, a radio, electric cable, a toilet door, one aluminium staircase and wall clocks, worth about RM5,000.