Uggah seeks help of CACAC to help state trade in China

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah is urging the China-ASEAN Chamber of Agricultural Commerce (CACAC) to help the state penetrate more markets in China.

He said this was because the CACAC was a very important international organisation in China dedicated to promoting cooperation in agricultural products, capacity, technology and trade.

Uggah pointed out that one of the main challenges was for its products to meet China’s stringent food security standard.

“This is one area we can work together on. This is very crucial as Sarawak aims to be a net exporter of food and food products by 2030,” he said when welcoming a delegation from the organisation led by the vice-chairman of China National Agricultural Means of Production Group Corporation Zang Xuhong at his office here today.

Uggah said for example, in the past, Sarawak had occasionally encountered problems when exporting its birdnests to China.

He said the state would focus more on food crop production for export, while welcoming Chinese investors to invest in developing the sector.

“We see China as a very important market as well. We are also very keen on technology transfer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zhang said CACAC, among others, aimed to promote agricultural and economic trade as well as technological cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.

“We are also interested in business and development collaborations in the agricultural sector in the state.

“For this visit, we want to learn more about the agricultural development situation and opportunities for investment and collaboration.

“In the field of possible collaboration, we want to know, what technologies, fertiliser, machinery and others that may be needed,” he said, citing China as an example of having developed very advanced technology for growing wet padi.

He added it was the trend now for many Chinese cooperatives to invest overseas.

Also present were CACAC vice secretary general Wang Xiaojing and Regal International Group Ltd Chief Executive Officer Datuk Dominic Su Chung Jye.

The acting Permanent Secretary to Ministery of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development Awang Johari Awang Mustapha, SALCRA acting General Manager Joseph Blandou and Sarawak Land Development Board general manager Siang Mundaw were among those present at the function.