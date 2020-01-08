Vote for candidate who can bring devt – Jaujan

MEMBAKUT: The Kimanis by-election is not a battleground between the candidates but instead it should be seen as a platform for the people to vote for the most fitting candidate – the one can bring about development to the constituency.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said that the current government has the responsibility to assist and foster the development in Sabah.

He pointed out that Sabah is currently one of the government’s strongholds as it controls 54 out of the 60 state seats.

“With the help of Pakatan Harapan and Upko, we are stronger compared to the other states in West Malaysia,” said Jaujan in his speech at the Dindong District Polling Centre, Kg Bambangan here on Monday.

Jaujan, who is also Warisan by-election machinery director, opined that the people of Kimanis must make the right decision – which is to vote for the party’s candidate, Datuk Karim Bujang.

He also said that in the past, Kimanis was not able to enjoy the same development as the other constituencies in West Malaysia.

He then pointed out that, in the previous election, BN and Umno were rejected by Sabahans as well as the Malay community in West Malaysia.

“I would like to once again stress that the by-election is not a place for turmoil or hostility. Instead, it is a democratic process that must be respected.

“Therefore, all by-election rules must be followed,” added Jaujan.