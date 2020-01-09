40 cases of H1N1 not true – Poon

KOTA KINABALU: Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon (pic) has refuted claims on social media that there were 40 cases of Influenza A (H1N1) reported at a private hospital here.

He, however, confirmed that a woman from Kuala Lumpur was admitted to a private hospital with Influenza A on January 5.

Poon in a statement yesterday said that the 33-year-old woman arrived in Kota Kinabalu on January 2 for work purposes.

“She has received treatment and is in a stable condition. She was not diagnosed with pneumonia and all who were in contact with her did not show symptoms of fever, cough or flu,” he said.

Poon was responding to messages that went viral on social media claiming that there were 40 cases on H1N1 in a private hospital here.

He reiterated that the influenza, which is a seasonal infection of the respiratory system, presents with symptoms of the flu, sore throat, loss of appetite, headache, muscle and joint pain, and lethargy.

As the airborne virus is highly infectious, Poon said that it was important for people to maintain good hygiene by washing their hands with soap or hand sanitiser, practicing appropriate coughing ethics, and living a healthy lifestyle.

“Those with symptoms of H1N1 should confine themselves at home, and to wear face masks while in public. Usually, influenza causes a mild flu, but it could also cause a severe infection to high risk groups such as children, the elderly, pregnant women and individuals with chronic diseases.

“It is preventable through annual influenza vaccines administered to children aged six months and above at private medical facilities,” he said.

Vaccination, though not compulsory, is highly advisable for those who are at risk as it can help reduce complications caused by the influenza such as pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma flare up, ear infections, heart infection or encephalitis.