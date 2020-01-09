Abang Aditajaya mulling new political platform

SIBU: Former pro-tem chairman of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Tanjung Manis branch Datuk Seri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi is contemplating a new political platform for him to remain active in politics following his expulsion from the party.

He said he would continue to serve the people, especially in the Tanjung Manis area.

“For now, I need time to deliberate on the next step – to form a new organisation or joining an existing party.

“Many informally have made an offer including Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“In addition, we also have choice to move freely as an independent if no decision is reached to participate in any political party. But most certainly will not rejoin PKR.

“Or maybe we will set up a new political party,” Aditajaya told local media here yesterday.

Aditajaya, who is also the former state PKR deputy treasurer, said his side was still discussing the direction of their political struggle and planning for the 12th state election.

He said he would announce the direction they choose at a press conference early next month.

In addition to gaining cooperation from the 12 former members of PKR Tanjung Manis, he claimed to have strong support from more than 3,000 PKR members in the Tanjung Manis area who would leave the branch when the time comes.

On Nov 3 last year, the nomination of Aditajaya for the post of head of PKR Tanjung Manis branch was nullified together with 12 other nominations for various posts in the branch, following the submission of an injunction by a lawyer representing one of the 13 members who were prevented from contesting in the election.

“Until now I have not received a letter of dismissal or show cause letter. However because my name was listed in the membership court affidavit, my membership was automatically dropped.

“Clause 44.1 of the PKR Constitution states the following: ‘No member shall bring whatever matter to the court. In so doing, his membership is automatically dropped,” he explained.

The election of PKR Tanjung Manis branch was successfully continued on Nov 30, with Dr Raduan Serap declared the branch chairman uncontested.

Following the completion of the election, PKR Tanjung Manis, the last PKR branch to hold the nationwide election, is now valid as the 222nd PKR branch.

Aditajaya also mentioned that despite being not part of PKR, he and his supporters would continue with the agendas that had been promised to help the people in Tanjung Manis including establishing the Tanjung Manis Cooperative Berhad.

“The cooperative to be joined by more than 3,000 members will help generate income through agricultural, retail and construction activities,” Aditajaya