Ang: St John Ambulance Sarawak is special, unique

KUCHING: St John Ambulance Sarawak Council (SJASC) has a unique relationship with successive Lord Priors and The Order of St John, and St John Ambulance headquarters in London, says its commander and chairman Dato Sri Ang Lai Soon.

“It has always been special and unique from the moment I was appointed as a district commissioner, a superior officer, by the late Duke of Gloucester, the then Grand Prior,” he said on the occassion of the visit of British High Commissioner to Malaysia, His Excellency Charles Hay, to the Sarawak St John Ambulance headquarters in Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho here, yesterday.

Hay was given the honour to declare open a hall at SJAS headquarters, called Dewan Ang Cheng Ho and Teo Hui Eng after Lai Soon’s late parents.

Ang, who is also chairman of SJASC said he is confident that as long as members here continue to be law-abiding citizens, and continue to serve the organisation and the community without fear or favour, and without ulterior motives or personal gains, Sarawak should be able to be a model of St John Ambulance in the Commonwealth today and in the years to come.

“Honour, justice and integrity must be upheld at all times. We shall never compromise if we are a truly vulnerable institution, where every intention is honourable, every act is transparent and above board,” he said.

SJASC deputy commander Dato Yao Sik Chi, meanwhile, said the naming hall to Dewan Ang Cheng Ho and Teo Hui Eng was timely and appropriate.

“This is in appreciation of the general financial contributions and other contributions made by the Ang family since 1971, the year Dato Sri started St John Ambulance Sarawak. The naming of the hall has been approved by SJASC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hay said St John Ambulance is such an important institution in the United Kindom.

“At every event that I went to – sports, country fair, or cultural events, there would always be a SJA volunteers ready to look after people,” he said.

He added SJA plays an important role in the UK and Malaysia in training people in First Aid.

“SJA is very fundamental in British culture and way of life.

“It is alive and thriving not just in Britain, but also in Malaysia and almost 40 countries worldwide,” he said.