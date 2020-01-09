BESarawak, PCMA signs MoU to promote state

KUCHING: Sarawak has made a remarkable impression and entry to the global meetings industry with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) and Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) at PCMA’s signature industry event Convening Leaders 2020 in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s pioneer convention bureau – Business Events Sarawak by the Sarawak Convention Bureau – is now officially collaborating with PCMA to mark Sarawak as the first second-tier destination to unite with the global association giants.

PCMA is the world’s largest and most respected network of business events strategists with a vision to transform global economies and communities through business events.

In terms of vision, Sarawak is also moving towards mobilising the business events and tourism industry as game changers as mentioned by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak and the Minister of Youth and Sports Sarawak Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who witnessed the exchange.

“Merging this industry with tourism can and will strengthen our economic impact. However, there is a greater cause than the dollars and cents we make. It is the community.

“My vision is to make Sarawak a prominent driver for social and economic transformation in Asia; by standing with PCMA to deliver high impact business events,” he said BESarawak chairman, Tan Sri Dr Muhammad Leo Toyad reiterated the significance of the business events industry.

“In 2020, Sarawak is moving forward with its Legacy Impact Programme that is aligned to PCMA’s vision of change,” he said.

The programme is braced by four fundamental pillars of impacts namely Advancing the Field, Community Benefits, Economic Outcomes and Public Policy which are driven by 27 components of change for social, economic and government communities.

The signing event is part of an industry trip to San Francisco organised by BESarawak that brought the first ever Sarawak delegation to attend PCMA Convening Leaders.

The delegates were from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Sarawak Forestry Corporation, Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (TROPI), Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK), CPH Travel, Conference People, Events Horizon and Techno Expo.