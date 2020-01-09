Boulevard’s Chinese New Year Bazaar Jan 10 to 23

KUCHING: Boulevard Shopping Mall here is rolling out a Chinese New Year Bazaar from Jan 10 to 23 in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration.

Operating from 10am to 9.30pm daily for 14 days, the Chinese New Year Bazaar will see 26 booths selling festive products such as Bak Kwa, cakes and cookies, hampers, handicrafts, and so on.

Among some of the traders are New Eastern Trading, Loong Kee, Bee Cheng Hiang, Laver Season, Ee Wan, Old Street Enterprise, Taka Cake House, Anna Handmade Studio, Eu Yan Sang, Goodies Selection, Gratitude Hampers, Yong On Confectionery & Bakery, Hock Moon Hiong, KH5, Jin Ye Ye, PT Rising Resources, and Old Street Enterprise.

Boulevard Chinese New Year Bazaar will be officially launched at 2pm on Jan 11, followed by Southern Lion dance performance.

The mall will also present a series of Chinese New Year-themed programmes and activities to make the celebration a memorable and meaningful one. Some of the programmes include Chinese orchestra, and martial arts performances.

The mall will also be giving away limited edition ‘Ang Pow’ to shoppers during the Chinese New Year Bazaar. Shoppers who spend RM100 in a single purchase at the bazaar will be given a coupon which serves as the ‘Ang Pow’ redemption ticket.

For more information and latest updates, kindly visit Boulevard Shopping Mall Kuching Facebook Fan Page or contact Boulevard Shopping Mall Function Team at 082-461388.