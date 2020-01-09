Brent oil prices to trade between US$60-US$65 per barrel in 2020

KUCHING: Brent oil prices have been projected to trade within the range of US$60 to US$65 per barrel (bbl) in 2020 as the oil market will likely remain in oversupply throughout the year.

According to Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (AffinHwang Capital), the Brent oil price started the year 2020 on a bullish note sparked by geopolitical tensions following a US air strike attack killing Qassem Soleimani, a top Iran general official and deputy commander of an Iranian-backed militia group.

“As a result, Brent prices soared to a high of US$70 per bbl, as the market deliberates the prospects of a prolonged Middle East crisis that could lead to constrained oil supply,” the research firm said.

“We expect Brent oil prices to trade in the range of US$60 to US$65 per bbl in 2020 as the oil market is projected to remain in oversupply throughout the year.

“However, with global demand gradually recovering and US supply growth projected to flatten in 2021, leading to further inventory drawdowns, we expect Brent oil prices to appreciate towards US$70 per bbl over the longer term.”

AffinHwang Capital noted that all eyes are on Iran’s attempt to retaliate following the assassination of Soleimani, the Iran military commander.

“In the short term, should tensions between the US and Iran escalate, we could see a further spike in Brent oil prices, potentially towards the US$75 to US$80 level.”

The research firm recapped that in response to Iran’s threat of military retaliation, President Donald Trump has expressed via Twitter the repercussions of such action, which would likely only lead to an attack on Iranian oil.

Overall, AffinHwang Capital believed that any recovery in Brent oil prices (barring any escalation in geopolitical tensions) would only materialise towards the end of 2020.

“We acknowledge that near-term global oil prices will likely ride on any developments between US and China negotiations and more so, any escalation of tensions between the US and Iran.”