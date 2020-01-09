Cabinet has decided on acting education minister – Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet has made a decision on the person to be appointed as acting education minister, following Dr Maszlee Malik’s resignation, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said.

He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will make an announcement on the matter.

“We did make decision on that, but let (the) Prime Minister announce it,” Lim told a media conference after attending the Inland Revenue Board’s Meet The Customer Day here today.

Maszlee announced his resignation as Education Minister effective last Friday. – Bernama