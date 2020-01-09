Cops to investigate author of letter criticising school CNY decorations

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will investigate the author who penned a letter criticising the decorations at a school in Puchong, Selangor put up in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

He said this was because there were elements of intimidation and incitement found in the letter.

“I have already ordered an investigation against the author of the letter,” he told Bernama today.

He also hoped that by taking the action, the public would not have to worry about losing their constitutional rights.

“I found that the school did not do anything wrong in their initiative to decorate the school in conjunction with Chinese New Year,” said Abdul Hamid referring to SMK Pusat Bandar Puchong 1, after being briefed over the matter by the Selangor Police.

He said the school’s effort was instead seen as building closer ties among the people through a greater understanding of each others’ cultures.

“I commend the school for its initiative to cultivate mutual respect among the various cultures in the country,” Abdul Hamid said.

A news portal earlier reported that a senior leader from Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) had threatened to lodge a report against the school, claiming the Chinese New Year decorations were religious in nature.

The dissatisfaction over the decoration was expressed in a letter to the school that was uploaded on social media. – Bernama