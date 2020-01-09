Everrise CityOne Megamall to hold grand opening promotions

KUCHING: Everrise CityOne Megamall will mark its official grand opening tomorrow (Jan 10) with promotions and exciting activities.

Located on the ground floor and occupying an area of 16,000 square feet, the new Everrise supermarket offers a fresh take on grocery shopping and is set to present shoppers with an elevated lifestyle experience.

The new supermarket offers an exciting range of imported products from around the world featuring imported fresh fruit and vegetables, premium yoghurt, gourmet chocolates, fine pasta, imported drinks, and more.

There is also a dedicated section for organic food.

To provide a seamless shopping experience, there is a bakery corner offering freshly baked goods and local kuih-muih, a new Sushi Bar featuring both hot and cold Japanese delicacies made on-the-spot, and a wholesome wine-dine-deli corner serving a variety of gourmet delicatessen items and wine from around the world.

Shoppers will also find a new juice counter offering a wide variety of fresh and healthy juices made from pure ingredients with no added sugar or preservatives.

Everrise is also introducing a pick-your-own hydroponic vegetables and living oyster mushrooms section.

There is also an edible herb garden, where shoppers will find a variety of herbs such as the Italian basil, coriander, parsley, rosemary, thyme, and oregano.

To celebrate the grand opening, shoppers will receive a complimentary goodie bag worth RM50 upon purchase of RM120 in a single receipt from tomorrow until Sunday (Jan 10-12), limited to the first 200 customers each day.

From Monday (Jan 13) until Jan 19, the first 50 shoppers who purchase RM120 and above in a single receipt will receive a free gift.

Every new Everrise Card signup on the first three days of the grand opening will also receive 100 member points (terms and conditions apply).

Everrise CityOne will be open from 10am until 10pm daily.

For more information or feedback, email [email protected]

For updates and promotion details, follow Everrise on Facebook.