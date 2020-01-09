First batch of audio recordings handed over to police – Latheefa

IPOH: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has handed over the first batch of audio recordings of alleged leakage of information relating to the probe into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and SRC International Sdn Bhd to the police.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said part of the recordings of alleged leakage of information from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and other conversations have been handed over, while the rest would follow suit.

“We have informed the police and submitted the first round of audio recordings. Just wait for the police to open the investigation papers and so forth. What we have disclosed must definitely be investigated,” she told a media conference after meeting Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu at the state secretariat building here today as part of her first working visit to the state.

Also present were MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki and Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad.

When asked to comment on claims by netizens that the recordings were released in time with the upcoming Kimanis parliamentary by-election, Latheefa said it was their right to comment.

On a statement by the former prime minister’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah that they are considering to initiate contempt action against her and the agency, Latheefa said they have the right to take any action following the disclosure.

In a press conference during the revelation of the audio recordings yesterday, Latheefa said the person who leaked the AGC information to Najib in 2016 was identified as Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad who was promoted as MACC chief in August of the same year, to replace Tan Sri Abu Kassim.

Apart from Najib and Dzulkifli, she also named Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and several other individuals including two foreigners – a royalty and a company chief executive – from the Middle East as those featured and referred to in the recordings.

Nine sets of audio clips of 45-minute duration confirmed to have taken place between Jan 5 and July 29, 2016 were received by the MACC recently.

In another development, Latheefa said the MACC would place an officer at the Perak Menteri Besar’s office and the state secretariat’s integrity unit in a month’s time, in an effort to prevent corruption in the state’s administration.

According to Latheefa the MACC officers were deployed to advise on matters including the process in handling complaints received in connection with any misconduct and corruption.

She said the proposal to station a senior MACC officer at the office of the Menteri Besar and Chief Minister was to reinforce administrative integrity and curb corruption-related matters at the state government level, adding that the move received positive response.

“We have already placed our officers in Sabah on Jan 2. Kedah has given its approval and we are still in talks with other states,” she said. – Bernama