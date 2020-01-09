Govt targets RM155 bln tax collection by LHDNM for 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The Finance Ministry targets a tax collection of RM155 billion by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDNM), up five per cent from the RM147 billion last year.

Minister Lim Guan Eng said LHDNM’s gross direct tax collection for 2019 was RM145.078 billion, a nearly six per cent or over RM8 billion increase over the previous year.

Speaking at a press conference in conjunction with LHDNM’s Meet the Customer Day here today also attended by its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah, Lim said the higher tax collection last year reflects the administration’s policy of C.A.T. (Competency, Accountability and Transparency) and shows the sustainability of the country’s economic growth for 2019 and this year.

Lim noted that the government’s effective strategies throughout last year, such as more professional tax enforcement, focused tax education and Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (PKPS), also increased the people’s confidence and trust in the tax system, prompting them to carry out their duty to pay tax.

“The government, through LHDNM, will continue to implement tax laws efficiently and improve the effectiveness of enforcement activities in the effort to address the issue of the shadow economy, which is estimated at 20 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP),” he said.

LHDNM will also hold more frequent engagement sessions and tax education activities with stakeholders such as today’s Meet the Customer Day, he added. – Bernama