Junz dares PBS, Umno to deny ‘Pas Residen Sabah’ was approved by BN in July 2015

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah vice president Datuk Junz Wong (pic) yesterday challenged Barisan Nasional (BN) to deny the “Pas Residen Sabah” was approved by BN back in July 2015.

“Let’s talk facts. I will lay down the chronological facts and I challenge BN to deny these facts,” said Junz.

Junz detailed, this committee named Jawatankuasa Pengurusan Warga Asing di Sabah (JKPWAS) was formed on the 3rd of December 2014 upon the approval of the then Federal Cabinet led by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (BN).

“The pro-tem Committee was jointly chaired by the then Home Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (BN) and the then Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (BN).”

“Subsequently, the then Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah Tan Sri Joseph Pairin (BN) took over, and Pas Residen Sabah was approved in July 2015,” added Junz.

He questioned if BN’s actions today is a reflection of BN’s desperation.

“BN formed a committee. BN approved the Pas Residen Sabah proposed by the committee. In the end BN objects to the very same proposal approved by BN. Is this flip-flop not a reflection of the BN opposition’s desperation?”

Junz also explained that the Pas Sementara Sabah (PSS) questioned by the BN Opposition today is in fact a recommendation by the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on illegal immigrants.

“PSS did not come from Warisan. PSS is a recommendation by the RCI on PTI which was set up in 2012. And Warisan today is the first government to implement concrete measures to tackle the illegal immigrant issue.”

“How can BN solve the PTI issue when they are the root of the issue? The cause of the problem cannot be the solution to the problem. So let Warisan do the work on solving the illegal immigrant issue,” added Junz.

“Enough is enough. I am confident Sabahans are wise and won’t be fooled again. This time the joke is on BN. Vote Warisan,” Junz urged.