Manhunt for man who attacked woman Grab driver

PAPAR: Police have launched a hanhunt for the suspect who attacked and robbed a female Grab driver in Kinarut on Tuesday.

Papar police chief, DSP Batholomew Umpit, said a police team had been set up to track down the suspect who also drove away the 59-year-old victim’s Perodua Myvi car, which was later found abandoned by the suspect in Kinarut the same day.

The incident happened around noon on January 7 when victim picked up her passenger, the suspect, in Inanam to a destination in Karamunsing.

Upon reaching the destination, the suspect however requested to be taken to Kinarut, which the victim agreed.

Upon reaching Jalan Kampung Gana in Kinarut, the suspect attacked the victim, hitting her on the face and head before dropping her off from the car.

The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’ Perodua Myvi car.

Villagers, who saw the victim lying on the road, immediately came to her aid before a police report was lodged.

The case is being investigated under Section 394/379 of the Penal Code.