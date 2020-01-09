MCC gets support for designated smoking zones

MIRI: The Miri City Council’s (MCC) plans to set up designated smoking zones has received support from the public.

Offshore worker Awang Hazfizan Zarkiah said he agreed with the plan to provide specific areas for smokers.

“Perhaps by having designated smoking zones, it will at least educate and create a better awareness among the smokers to place the health of the public as their concern,” he told The Borneo Post on Tuesday.

However, Awang Hazfizan pointed out the authorities concerned must ensure no smoking is allowed at eateries and other non-smoking areas.

He said otherwise the council’s investment in providing designated smoking zones would be a waste.

Civil servant Aya Sophia @ Esther also supported the planned designated smoking zones.

“With the latest regulation, I’m totally relieved to be able to eat with my son without having any concern on smoking issue at public eatery areas now.

“For the sake of the public’s health concerns, this is something that we must support,” she said.

During a recent MCC meet-the-people session, Miri Mayor Adam Yii said MCC would set up designated zones for smokers to prevent them from smoking in public areas where smoking is banned.

The smoking ban at all eateries came into force on New Year’s Day.

Individuals found smoking at eateries would be subject to a compound of RM250.

Ministry of Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said from Jan 1-5, compounds amounting to RM554,400 had been issued against errant smokers at eateries.