MMEA detains barge, tugboat loaded with gravel

TANJUNG MANIS: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a tugboat and a barge here on Tuesday.

Tanjung Manis Maritime zone director Mohd Ariz Md Kassim said the vessels were detained at 2.20pm around 1.3 nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Jerijeh.

“MMEA had traced a tugboat and a barge loaded with gravel moving in a suspicious manner, while conducting a routine patrol.

“Our inspection found the boat had failed to produce a Port Clearance Pass, which is an offence under the Customs Act 1967,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the crew members comprising one local and four Indian nationals were also detained.

“We are committed and we will continue to intensify our monitoring efforts and patrol to ensure illegal activities in our waters can be prevented,” he added.

Any crimes or encroachment into fishing zones in Tanjung Manis waters can be reported to the MMEA Tanjung Manis Zone operations room on 084-613292 or 084-613293, or via the 24-hour hotline MERS 999.