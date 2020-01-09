Party hopping claims are opposition’s cheap publicity – Karim

PUTATAN: The recent claims that Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) members are crossing over to join Barisan Nasional are just cheap publicity triggered by the opposition out to gain votes in the upcoming Kimanis by-election.

Warisan candidate for the by-election Datuk Karim Bujang advised voters in the constituency not to believe the opportunists involved who often played up the issue solely for political gain.

He said it was illogical for Warisan members to change their party allegiance to join the opposition when the Sabah local party is now administering the state and working in coalition with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the federal level.

“What is the point of joining the opposition when the by-election is coming up? Whatever the outcome of the by-election, the party that won the last general election will continue to rule until the next general election,” he told Bernama in an interview here yesterday.

He said the issue was raised and had been distorted by politicians who were only out to gain, adding that the people should be wary of such claims.

On Tuesday, the media reported that some Warisan members announced that they were leaving the party and crossing over to Umno and BN.

Elaborating Karim said any claim over the party-hopping issue should be supported by solid evidence, not just with papers filled with names.

“I probably will not believe it if they just come up with a list of names. How are they going to prove that a certain group of people have jumped ship?

“Do it ethically in a dignified manner and do not just bring up some papers stating that certain individuals have joined the party, without solid evidence,” he said.

The Kimanis by-election will witness a straight fight between Karim, 67 and BN candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling on January 18 and early voting is on January 14.