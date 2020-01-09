Shop assistant denies raping daughter

KOTA KINABALU: A 28-year-old shop assistant claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to two counts of sexual offences against his daughter.

The man was brought to the court for his plea to be taken before Judge Elsie Primus.

On the first count, he was alleged to have raped the nine-year and nine-month-old girl in a car at an area between a hostel of a school in Kota Marudu, and in a village in Inanam on November 22, 2019.

The alleged offence under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code carries a jail term of between eight years and 30 years and whipping of at least 10 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

For the second count, he was alleged to have touched the girl’s private parts at the same place and time, which is an offence under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The court fixed February 27 this year for pre-trial case management of the case and ordered the man, who was not represented, to be further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.

In an unrelated case, the same court fixed the same pre-trial case management date (February 27) for a man who was charged with raping a teenager.

Shahreyan Shah Lagayu, 28, who was brought before the judge, pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

He was alleged to have raped the 16-year-old girl in a car at a car park near Likas Sports Complex here between 10pm and 11.59pm on November 10 last year.

The court ordered the accused to be further detained pending disposal of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Rustam Sanip prosecuted both cases.