Shophouse fire kills two workers in Bintulu

BINTULU: Two men perished in a fire at a shophouse at Usaha Sipadan Estate, located along the Bintulu-Miri coastal road on Wednesday night.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed the incident.

Wong Ling Poung,47, and Lee Hua Hing, 23, both workers at the premises, died after the blaze consumed the building.

They were trapped in the building when the fire began to spread.

Zulkipli said the bodies of both victims had been recovered by the firemen.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call at 9.05pm and dispatched 14 firemen to the scene.

The firemen managed to put out the fire around 12am.

The dead victims were found by the firemen in a bedroom and near the payment counter.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and estimated losses have yet to be ascertained.

The bodies have been taken to Bintulu Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.