St Lucas’ alumni to hold reunion dinner

KUCHING: Former students of St Lucas’ Secondary School will hold a reunion dinner themed ‘Let The Memories Begin’ on Feb 1.

It will be held at New Chef’s Delicious Restaurant, Mile 3 Penrissen Road starting 6.30pm.

Dinner vouchers are on sale now at RM40 each.

The dinner is open to all ex-students as well as their spouses.

In addition, priests, as well as former principals and teachers can attend for free.

The organising chairman and main sponsor for the dinner is Francis Liew, while the event advisors are Penghulu Chai Hien Fui and Voon Foh Jin.

St Lucas’ Secondary School, situated at Mile 10 Bazaar Penrissen Road, Kuching was founded by Father Phang in 1964.

It closed down in 1980 after educating some 10,000 students.

Dinner vouchers can be purchased through Liew (019-8555726), or committee members Voon Foh Jin (019-8889618), Phyllis Lino (014-5861951), Alice Roman (014-2082035), Johnny Bong (010-2511698), Goh Soo Chin (016-8946121), Fabian Kong (019-8875118), Chin Sui Chiew (014-6827083), Liew Siew Khim (011-10570912), or Michael Chai (019-8360786) by Jan 15.