Tourists surrendered after realising travel documents not endorsed

TAWAU: The three tourists from Hong Kong surrendered themselves to Tawau Immigration Office when they realised they didn’t obtain immigration stamps before boarding their connecting flight to Tawau, from Kota Kinabalu.

The two men and a woman arrived in Kota Kinabalu from Hong Kong at 1.10 pm on January 1, before taking a connecting flight to Tawau at 4 pm. Upon realising they did not go through immigration checking at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport, the trio made their way to the office where it was found that they indeed did not have the required endorsement.

“The tourists boarded their flight to Tawau without going through immigration, and travelled to Semporna where they went scuba diving from January 4 to 6.

Further investigation found that the three of them had travelled to Kota Kinabalu before in the past, but this was their first time going to Semporna through Tawau.

“Confusion about immigration endorsement arose because domestic flights from Kota Kinabalu to Tawau do not go through immigration checking and the tourists thought they were to obtain the necessary endorsement at Tawau International Airport, upon arrival.

“Here, we would like to stress that these tourists were not taken into custody but instead reported themselves to the immigration office. Upon consideration and investigation, the trio were found to have committed an offence under Section 24 (2) (a) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, for failing to report to an immigration officer as stipulated under subsection (1), or for leaving the inspection zone without clearance from the relevant officer,” said Sabah Immigration Director Dato Dr Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin.

According to Muhamad, the tourists were ordered to pay a compound and leave the State. The compound was ordered to be paid in light of the offence, and they were thereafter allowed to leave the State.

He said the Immigration Department had given an explanation to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal regarding the investigation, as well as steps which were taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

“The department also takes into consideration any suggestion and advice from the Chief Minister to improve delivery system at all airports in Sabah, in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2020,” Muhamad added.