Two drug dealers detained in Kota Belud

KOTA BELUD: Police made the largest drug seizure in the district this year and arrested a drug dealer, who disguised himself as a farmer, at a hut in the Kampung Kesapang paddy field here yesterday.

Kota Belud district police chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the 40-year-old suspect tried to flee when the police raided the hut at 5.30pm.

“Found on the suspect were 12 packets of plastic filled with a clear crystalline substance, believed to be syabu weighing about 51.67 grams and worth around RM7,750.50,” said Mohd Zaidi.

The suspect, a local from Kampung Taun Gusi, has a record of drug abuse under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Unrepentant from his earlier punishment, the suspect obtained supply of drugs from Kota Kinabalu and distributed them to villagers in Kampung Kesapang itself, as well as nearby districts, including Kota Marudu.

“The suspect is currently remanded until January 14 under Section 39B of the Act, which provides for the mandatory death sentence or lifetime imprisonment or whipping, upon conviction,” said Zaidi.

In a separate case, another local drug dealer was arrested during a raid near Kampung Rampayan.

According to Zaidi, the suspect was found with a bag which contained 5.23 grams of syabu, worth about RM784.50.

“The suspect confessed that the drugs were for supply in Kampung Rampayan and surrounding villages, including Tamau and Nanamun. The drugs were believed to have been obtained the supply from a local dealer, who got it from Kota Kinabalu,” Zaidi elaborated.

The suspect is currently remanded for four days under Section 39A (1) of the Act.

Both suspects were arrested under Ops Sarang, which began from 3pm to 6pm in villages where police believed drug crimes were rampant.

Zaidi added that four more suspects were detained under Section 12 (2) and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Act.